Soumya, Mahmudullah fire Barishal to important win; Dhaka knocked out

Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah Riyad hit half-centuries as Fortune Barishal cruised to a comprehensive 40-run win over Durdanto Dhaka in their eight match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Their fourth victory put them in the top four, replacing Khulna Tigers who also had eight points but moved down to fifth position due to poor net run rate. Dhaka, meanwhile, conceded eighth defeat in their ninth match, which knocked them out of the playoffs race as the first team.

Soumya blasted a six-laden 48 ball-75 not out while Mahmudullah hammered 73 off 47 as Barishal recovered from a precarious 19-3 to post 189-4.



Alex Ross only offered some resistance, hitting 30 ball-52 before Dhaka were bundled out for 149 in 19.4 overs.

After electing to bat first, Barishal lost its captain and opener Tamim Iqbal in the second over. Taskin Ahmed then dealt double blow, removing Ahmed Shehzad (10) and Mushfiqur Rahim (1) in the same over.

But Soumya counterattacked in style to put Dhaka bowlers on sword while veteran Mahmudullah Riyad came up with ably support.

Both of them launched a spectacular attack to help the side hit back as they added 139-run for the fourth wicket and helped the side edge closer to 200-run mark.

Shoriful broke the partnership, getting the better of Mahmudullah who hit seven fours and four sixes in his knock.

Soumya who suffered an injury during the knock finally was unbeaten after clattering four fours and six sixes. Shoaib Malik was 19 not out.

Taskin and Shoriful ended with two wickets after bowling full four overs.

Mohammad Saifuddin claimed 3-20 to wreck havoc on Dhaka batting line up to pave the platform of a victory with ease. The initial breakthrough came from Akif Javed who took the wicket of Sabbir Hossain before Obed McCoy dismissed Naim Sheikh for 12, giving him the rare failure in this season.



Alex Ross plundered the bowlers, but hardly got support from the others.

After blasting 30 ball-52 with five fours and three sixes, he was dismissed in the penultimate over. SM Meherob was the other notable scorer with 28.