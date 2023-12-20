Soumya hits masterful 169 to power Bangladesh to 291 against New Zealand

Soumya Sarkar produced an absolute masterclass at the Saxton Oval in Nelson to help Bangladesh post 291 in the first innings of the second ODI against New Zealand. It was Bangladesh's highest total against New Zealand in New Zealand, beating 288-7 they made in the 2015 World Cup in Hamilton.

Soumya hit 169 off 151, by far his career-best ODI knock, with the help of 22 fours and two sixes. The performance came just two days after he had a forgettable outing at the University of Otago Oval, becoming just the seventh man to score a duck and go after 10 runs or more while bowling in the same game.

It was Soumya's first fifty-plus score in ODIs in four years and first ton in five years. His 169 is now the highest individual score for Bangladesh in ODIs away from home and the highest by a subcontinent opener in New Zealand, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record (163*).

Jacob Duffy and Adam Milne had Bangladesh in trouble quite early in the innings, reducing the tourists to 44-3 in the 10th over.

Towhid Hridoy was unfortunate to get out in the 17th over as he was backing a long way down and the ball hit the stumps at the non-striker's end after brushing Josh Clarkson's trousers.

Mushfiqur Rahim, in at number six, needed to do some consolidation with opener Soumya who saw a flurry of wickets fall at the other end.

The duo added 91 off 18 overs before Duffy came back and had Mushfiqur out caught behind. The visitors were 171-5 in the 35th over at that point.

Soumya then needed the bowling all-rounders and the tailenders to accompany him for a substantial amount of time. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh's last recognised batter, hung around for almost nine overs and played second fiddle to Soumya who, by then, got his hundred.

They added 61 off 53 before leg-spinner Adi Ashok sent back Miraz to get his first ODI wicket.

Soumya's strike-rate was in the mid-80s when he got his hundred but the southpaw cut loose after completing the milestone.

Bangladesh scored 97 runs in the final 10 overs thanks to the nine boundaries - eight fours and a six - Soumya smashed during that period.

The southpaw was on course to break Litton's record of highest ODI score for Bangladesh but got out first ball of the final over while trying to go after Will O'Rourke.