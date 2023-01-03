'Sorry if we've missed any orders tonight, we've just had this guy start!': Domino's Pizza mocks Darwin Nunez in a cheeky tweet

Sports

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

'Sorry if we've missed any orders tonight, we've just had this guy start!': Domino's Pizza mocks Darwin Nunez in a cheeky tweet

Nunez has had a difficult start to life at Anfield, and his performance has not improved since the return of domestic football after the World Cup.

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 05:16 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Domino's Pizza made fun of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after his team's 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday. Nunez had another night to forget.

Nunez started up front for Liverpool as they sought their fifth consecutive league victory, but he squandered a number of opportunities, the most glaring of which occurred in the first half when he rounded goalkeeper David Raya and then shot straight at Ben Mee, who blocked the ball on the goal-line.

After spurning that opportunity, Domino's took to Twitter to mock Liverpool's £85m summer signing.

'Sorry if we've missed any orders tonight, we've just had this guy start,' Domino's tweeted alongside an image of Nunez, referring to the Uruguayan's tendency to consistently miss the target.

After failing to score in the first half, Nunez's performance deteriorated after the break.

Early in the second half, he finally scored, but the goal was disallowed because of an offside flag.

The 23-year-old had another chance to bring Liverpool level at 2-2 after latching onto a Mohamed Salah through ball, but he dragged his shot so far wide that it nearly hit the corner flag. He was then booked after giving away a foul at a corner as his frustration got the better of him.

Bryan Mbeumo went on to score Brentford's third goal, condemning Liverpool to their fifth league defeat of the season, and leaving them four points outside the Champions League places.

Nunez has had a difficult start to life at Anfield, and his performance has not improved since the return of domestic football after the World Cup.

He squandered numerous chances in Liverpool's Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City and was even more wasteful in the Reds' victory over Aston Villa, despite earning man of the match honours for his all-around performance.

He has proven to be a handful for defenders and caused plenty of problems against Brentford, but his lack of goals is becoming a problem for Jurgen Klopp's squad as they attempt to salvage their season.

Football

darwin nunez / Liverpool FC / Domino's Pizza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

6h | Thoughts
AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

10h | Thoughts
Photo Caption: Mastodon is seen by many as a better alternative to Twitter Photo: Reuters

Alternative apps fixing social media's biggest problems

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

55m | TBS Stories
Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

55m | TBS SPORTS
Sculpture made with half a million plastic

Sculpture made with half a million plastic

1h | TBS Stories
Dec exports all-time high

Dec exports all-time high

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night