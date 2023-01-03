'Sorry if we've missed any orders tonight, we've just had this guy start!': Domino's Pizza mocks Darwin Nunez in a cheeky tweet

Domino's Pizza made fun of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after his team's 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday. Nunez had another night to forget.

Nunez started up front for Liverpool as they sought their fifth consecutive league victory, but he squandered a number of opportunities, the most glaring of which occurred in the first half when he rounded goalkeeper David Raya and then shot straight at Ben Mee, who blocked the ball on the goal-line.

After spurning that opportunity, Domino's took to Twitter to mock Liverpool's £85m summer signing.

Sorry if we've missed any orders tonight, we've just had this guy start pic.twitter.com/7slR29SPQ7— Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) January 2, 2023

'Sorry if we've missed any orders tonight, we've just had this guy start,' Domino's tweeted alongside an image of Nunez, referring to the Uruguayan's tendency to consistently miss the target.

After failing to score in the first half, Nunez's performance deteriorated after the break.

Early in the second half, he finally scored, but the goal was disallowed because of an offside flag.

The 23-year-old had another chance to bring Liverpool level at 2-2 after latching onto a Mohamed Salah through ball, but he dragged his shot so far wide that it nearly hit the corner flag. He was then booked after giving away a foul at a corner as his frustration got the better of him.

Bryan Mbeumo went on to score Brentford's third goal, condemning Liverpool to their fifth league defeat of the season, and leaving them four points outside the Champions League places.

Nunez has had a difficult start to life at Anfield, and his performance has not improved since the return of domestic football after the World Cup.

He squandered numerous chances in Liverpool's Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City and was even more wasteful in the Reds' victory over Aston Villa, despite earning man of the match honours for his all-around performance.

He has proven to be a handful for defenders and caused plenty of problems against Brentford, but his lack of goals is becoming a problem for Jurgen Klopp's squad as they attempt to salvage their season.