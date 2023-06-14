On-song Shanto's stellar run continues as Tigers end Day 1 on a high note

Sports

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 06:24 pm

Related News

On-song Shanto's stellar run continues as Tigers end Day 1 on a high note

After his match-winning hundred against Ireland last month, Shanto now scored a Test ton against Afghanistan on the first day of the one-off Test in Mirpur. 

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 06:24 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Najmul Hossain Shanto is having the time of his life. Everything he touches is turning into gold in 2023. Be it white ball or red ball, Shanto has been scoring runs for fun. He now has scored 719 in 17 innings he batted across all formats at an average of more than 50. All the jeers have turned to massive cheers. 

After his match-winning hundred against Ireland last month, Shanto now scored a Test ton against Afghanistan on the first day of the one-off Test in Mirpur. 

He bagged his third Test hundred on the way to the 146-run innings from 175 balls. The hosts accumulated 362/5 at the end of the first day's play riding on Shanto's brilliant knock. They would go beyond their highest total on Day 1 in Tests (374/4 against Sri Lanka in 2018) had full overs have been played. Afghanistan managed to bowl only 79 overs, 11 overs short of a regular day's play.  

Shanto was aggressive right from his innings. He scored at a strike rate of more than 83 and struck 23 boundaries including two maximums. He came on to bat at three, a bit too early in the day. Zakir Hasan was caught behind for one in the second over. But Shanto never let the Tigers feel any pressure right from the word go. 

The southpaw was accompanied brilliantly by Mahmudul Hasan Joy who bagged 76 from 137 deliveries. The duo built a partnership of 212 runs for the second wicket. 

Joy struck nine boundaries and was looking solid to reach his second Test hundred. But he was dismissed in the 45th over, just before Tea. Mominul Haque came in and looked uncomfortable in the middle. He only survived a few scares before eventually getting out for 15.

Bangladesh seemed to lose track after a fine start for a while. They lost Mominul, Shanto, and skipper Litton Das in the span of 11 overs. The scoreboard that showed 256/2 after 52 overs, became 290/5 after 63.1 overs. 

Bangladesh's 12th Test captain Litton didn't have the outing as he would have expected. He departed for only nine. 

But Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz survived the rest of the day without any further trouble. They built an unbeaten partnership of 72 runs too see off the day's play. Mushfiq is unbeaten on 41 and Miraz bagged 43 runs. 

Afghanistan's bowling and fielding were equally poor. They conceded more than five runs per over at one point and bowled regular wide and no balls. Spinner Zahir Khan bowled eight no-balls while Nijat Masood and Amir Hamza bowled three no-balls each. 

Nijat was the star bowler with two wickets while Zahir, Amir Hamza and Rahmat Shah picked up a wicket each.

Cricket

Najmul Hossain Shanto / Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs AFG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

2h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

1h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

7h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

22h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank