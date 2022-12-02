Song eyes fairytale win for Cameroon in Brazil 'scorcher'

Sports

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:47 am

Related News

Song eyes fairytale win for Cameroon in Brazil 'scorcher'

Brazil will field a different lineup against the African side, with the possibility of a game on Monday if they finish top of Group G.

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:47 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cameroon's coach Rigobert Song is expecting an "absolute scorcher" of a game against Brazil on Friday, a match he believes his victory-starved side is capable of winning having beaten the five-times World Cup winners before.

Winless at the World Cup since 2002, Cameroon are tied with Serbia on one point from their opening two matches and need to beat already-qualified Brazil in Lusail to stand a chance of reaching the last 16.

Brazil will field a different lineup against the African side, with the possibility of a game on Monday if they finish top of Group G.

"Cameroon have beaten Brazil before, yes. So it's not completely out there," Song said.

"Obviously, this Brazilian team will be beautiful to me. I have so much respect for Brazil, but in football there are realities that are slightly different," Song said.

"Sometimes there is an upset, anything is possible. And that is why I am firmly convinced that we are capable.

"Tomorrow will be a game that will be an absolute scorcher ... We've already beaten them and we can beat them again."

It will be a tall order, with Cameroon having not reached the last 16 in more than three decades.

The African side lost all their group games in 2010 and 2014 and have been beaten twice by Brazil at the World Cup.

Cameroon's sole competitive win over Brazil was at the Confederations Cup in 2003 in France.

Song said he still believed a "beautiful victory" was possible.

"We know that it will be no walk in the park for us tomorrow. But it will be a highly exciting game," he said.

"We're ready for the fight. We're ready to give everything we've got."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Cameroon football / Brazil Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

33m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

23h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

13h | Videos
World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

13h | Videos
Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

15h | Videos
Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill