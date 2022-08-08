Sohan to undergo surgery, remains a doubt for Asia Cup

Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan, who captained Bangladesh in the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe, will have to undergo surgery on his left index finger. The news was confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Sohan himself.

Sohan flew to Singapore on Sunday after being ruled out from the Zimbabwe tour due to his finger injury. He consulted a doctor on Monday and he suggested Sohan have surgery on his left index finger.

"I came here yesterday and consulted the doctor today. The doctor suggested I undergo surgery and I will be doing it here. When I will be available to play again depends totally on the speed of recovery after the surgery," Sohan told TBS.

Earlier, BCB informed that Sohan will need three to four weeks to recover from the injury.

Sohan informed TBS that there will be an X-ray on 22 August which will clarify whether he will be able to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup.

BCB's chief doctor Debashish Chowdhury said that if Sohan wants to play, he should be fit a week before the start of the Asia Cup.

Sohan injured his left index finger during the second T20I against Zimbabwe. His finger was later x-rayed, and reports revealed a tear.

The BCB physio said that it usually takes three to four weeks to recover from such an injury. However, Sohan may need more time to get fit due to the surgery.