Sohan to miss remainder of Zimbabwe tour

Bangladesh T20 captain for the ongoing series against Zimbabwe Nurul Hasan Sohan will miss the rest of the tour due to a finger injury, according to a media release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The wicketkeeper batsman hurt his left index finger while keeping against fast bowler Hasan Mahmud during today's 2nd T20 international at the Harare Sports Club which Bangladesh won by 7 wickets. 

Bangladesh physio Muzadded Alpha Sany said: "We did an X-ray which revealed a fracture to the index finger."

"Such injuries take about three weeks to recover from. He is therefore out of Tuesday's last T20 match and the upcoming ODI series."

