Sohan added to Bangladesh's squad for Afghanistan T20Is

Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan has been added to Bangladesh's squad for the two-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The announcement came on Wednesday evening, a few hours before the start of the match. Mushfiqur Rahim, who is likely to keep wickets in the series, has sustained a thumb injury and probably that's the reason why Sohan has been added to the squad.

Sohan was left out of the Bangladesh team for the Pakistan T20Is right after the T20 World Cup. He did not have the best of BPLs either.

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the first T20I on Thursday. The match will begin at 3 pm local time.

Squad: Mahmudullah (Captain), Litton Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan.