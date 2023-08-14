Snake trouble continues in LPL 2023, Isuru Udana makes narrow escape

The ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) has been troubled with snake appearances ever since the start of the tournament last month. In the second match between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura, a snake was seen slithering on the field bringing a brief halt in the contest.

While a snake interrupting a cricket match is rare, it has happened twice following the incident in the second match. The latest sighting was in the match between Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy, which the latter won by eight runs.

A snake was seen slithering in the playing area, just beside former Sri Lanka and B-Love Kandy pacer Isuru Udana. The player, unaware of the snake, also endured a momentary scare upon realising how close it was to him as he walked backwards to his fielding position. The player moved away from the spot and then crouched on the field.

This was not it as there was another incident of snake threat during the course of the match. This time the snake was spotted beyond the boundary line but the match proceeded despite its presence.

As seen in TV footage, the snake was wriggled to the electric wires with the cameraman and another person watching it from a safe distance.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, B-Love Kandy got off to a strong start with the opening pair of Mohammad Haris and Fakhar Zaman adding over 50 runs for the opening wicket at a run rate of almost 10 per over. Zaman was the first man to depart, however, Haris stood firm at the other end. He scored 81 off 51 balls, which featured ten 4s and two maximums. Riding on his effort, B-Love Kandy piled 178/8 in 20 overs.

Jaffna in response got off to a dreadful start, losing three wickets for just 16. Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik showed some fight, scoring an unbeaten 55 off 37 balls, however, his side could only manage 170/6 in 20 overs.