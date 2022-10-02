Snake found on field during India-South Africa T20I, ground-staff catch and throw it away

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 October, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 08:47 pm

Related News

Snake found on field during India-South Africa T20I, ground-staff catch and throw it away

With India facing South Africa in the second T20I of their three-match series in Guwahati, a snake was found at the Barsapara Stadium on Sunday. The incident occurred after the seventh over and the ground staff carried the snake out of the field, much to the amusement of the KL Rahul, whose reaction was priceless.

Hindustan Times
02 October, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 08:47 pm
Snake found on field during India-South Africa T20I, ground-staff catch and throw it away

With India facing South Africa in the second T20I of their three-match series in Guwahati, a snake was found at the Barsapara Stadium on Sunday. The incident occurred after the seventh over and the ground staff carried the snake out of the field, much to the amusement of the KL Rahul, whose reaction was priceless. The visitors have won the toss and opted to bowl.

Ahead of the match, captain Rohit said, "Yes (Would have fielded as well). Just want to come out, play some good cricket and entertain the crowd. We have never beaten (speaking of a series win) these guys here and it's gonna take a lot of effort from everyone to do that and we have come out prepared and pretty much ready for the game."

"Not too sure how the conditions will be. When I touched the pitch there was some stickiness and we gotta be a little cautious at the start. We got solid batting line-up and it will be a challenge upfront. We are playing the same team."

Cricket

India Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

9h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

11h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

41m | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

2h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

2h | Videos
Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets