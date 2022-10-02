Snake found on field during India-South Africa T20I, ground-staff catch and throw it away

With India facing South Africa in the second T20I of their three-match series in Guwahati, a snake was found at the Barsapara Stadium on Sunday. The incident occurred after the seventh over and the ground staff carried the snake out of the field, much to the amusement of the KL Rahul, whose reaction was priceless. The visitors have won the toss and opted to bowl.

Ahead of the match, captain Rohit said, "Yes (Would have fielded as well). Just want to come out, play some good cricket and entertain the crowd. We have never beaten (speaking of a series win) these guys here and it's gonna take a lot of effort from everyone to do that and we have come out prepared and pretty much ready for the game."

"Not too sure how the conditions will be. When I touched the pitch there was some stickiness and we gotta be a little cautious at the start. We got solid batting line-up and it will be a challenge upfront. We are playing the same team."