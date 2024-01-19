Smooth Djokovic glides into last 16 at Australian Open

Sports

AFP
19 January, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 06:22 pm

Related News

Smooth Djokovic glides into last 16 at Australian Open

The 10-time champion needed four sets to progress in each of his first two matches, against Dino Prizmic and Alexei Popyrin, but was never in trouble against the Argentine, cruising to a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) win.

AFP
19 January, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 06:22 pm
Photo: ATP
Photo: ATP

Novak Djokovic found his groove to cruise through to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday, brushing aside 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry with minimum fuss in his 100th match at the tournament.

The 10-time champion needed four sets to progress in each of his first two matches, against Dino Prizmic and Alexei Popyrin, but was never in trouble against the Argentine, cruising to a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) win.

"It was a great match, I think the best performance I have had during this tournament and I'm pleased with the way I played throughout the entire match," he said as cheers rang out on Rod Laver Arena.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The world number one has been under the weather in Melbourne, regularly blowing his nose during changeovers, and admitted he has not been at his best.

But there was no drama in the Friday evening match on centre court as the Serb produced a trademark focused performance full of control.

He did not face a single break point in the match, which lasted just under two-and-a-half hours.

Djokovic, chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam title, which would break his tie with Margaret Court, drew first blood when he broke in the sixth game of the first set for a 4-2 lead and he closed out the set.

The 36-year-old was quickly back on the attack in the second set, breaking for a 2-1 lead against his 24-year-old opponent, who ousted Andy Murray and Gael Monfils from the tournament, and he broke again to take the set.

Etcheverry dug deep in the third set and took it to a tie-break but there was a sense of inevitability about the outcome, with Djokovic firing an ace to seal victory in style.

The top seed has reached a century of appearances at his most successful major and is now behind only Roger Federer (117) and Serena Williams (105).

Djokovic will face either French 20th seed Adrian Mannarino or American 16th seed Ben Shelton in the last 16.

Others

Tennis / Novak Djokovic / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

6h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

13h | Panorama
Al Capone, also known as &quot;Scarface,&quot; was an infamous American gangster and crime boss who gained notoriety during the Prohibition era as the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Photo: Collected

Why Al Capone is still the most famous mobster ever

11h | Panorama
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Sketch: TBS

Effective market management could contribute to a moderated inflation rate

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

23h | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

7h | Videos
Yoganika taught 'Surya Namaskar'

Yoganika taught 'Surya Namaskar'

1h | Videos