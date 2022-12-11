Smith on Warner: 'Banning someone from leadership for life is fundamentally wrong'

Sports

Hindustan Times
11 December, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 06:02 pm

Related News

Smith on Warner: 'Banning someone from leadership for life is fundamentally wrong'

Giving up his appeal against the Australian captaincy ban, Warner slammed the review process and said that he is not prepared for his family to be the washing machine for cricket's dirty laundry. Warner's teammate and star batter Smith was asked about the epic saga of the veteran Australian opener following Australia's comfortable win over the West Indies in the 2nd Test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Hindustan Times
11 December, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 06:02 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

After guiding Australia to a 2-0 series win over the West Indies at home, stand-in skipper Steve Smith has come out in the support of teammate David Warner, who recently withdrew the bid to overturn his lifetime leadership ban in Australian cricket. One of the finest openers across all formats of the game, veteran batter Warner issued a lengthy statement about his leadership ban review on Wednesday.

Giving up his appeal against the Australian captaincy ban, Warner slammed the review process and said that he is not prepared for his family to be the washing machine for cricket's dirty laundry. Warner's teammate and star batter Smith was asked about the epic saga of the veteran Australian opener following Australia's comfortable win over the West Indies in the 2nd Test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

"From my point of view, banning for life from leadership is just fundamentally wrong," Smith told reporters after Australia crushed the West Indies by 419 runs in the 2nd Test. "David served his time like I did. For us, we know he's a leader around the group, and on and off the field he's doing a tremendous job," Smith added.

Former Australian Test vice-captain Warner was banned from any leadership role due to his involvement in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal in 2018. Warner also received a one-year playing suspension after the infamous ball-tampering scandal.

After playing a series of forgetful knocks against the West Indies, Warner will hope to regain some form in Australia's next assignment against South Africa. The 36-year-old will record his 100th Test appearance for Australia in Melbourne against the Proteas.

"It's been a difficult one for him, it's been a difficult week. It has been more of a distraction for Davey, no doubt, going through that himself. David has said he's done and dusted and get on with it. He's got our full support. Hopefully he can have a really big series for us against South Africa with the bat," Smith added.

Cricket

Steven Smith / David Warner

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

9h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

5h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The improbable rise of Croatian football

The improbable rise of Croatian football

24m | TBS SPORTS
7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

7h | TBS Today
Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points