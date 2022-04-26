Smith 'vindicated' after being cleared of racism charges

Sports

BSS
26 April, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 01:43 pm

Related News

Smith 'vindicated' after being cleared of racism charges

In a statement, Smith said: "I'm grateful that my name has finally been cleared. I've always given South African cricket my utmost, as a player, captain, and administrator over the last 20 years."

BSS
26 April, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 01:43 pm
Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

Former South African captain and director of cricket Graeme Smith said on Monday that he felt "completely vindicated" after an arbitration process cleared him of allegations of racial discrimination.

Cricket South Africa announced Sunday that two independent arbitrators found in Smith's favour on three issues during his time as captain and later director of cricket.

In a statement, Smith said: "I'm grateful that my name has finally been cleared. I've always given South African cricket my utmost, as a player, captain, and administrator over the last 20 years."

"So to hear these baseless allegations of racism being made has been extremely difficult, both for me and my family.

"It has been exhausting and distracting, not least because South African cricket has also been going through a well-publicised rebuilding process which has required a lot of attention.

"I am just pleased that we have now gone through a robust arbitration process before independent arbitrators and I have been completely vindicated."

The allegations against Smith were made during a Social Justice and Nation Building process, set up by Cricket South Africa. They were conducted by an ombudsman who made "tentative findings" that he recommended should be investigated further.

The claims against Smith were that he showed discrimination against wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile, preferring to select the white batsman- wicketkeeper AB de Villiers for series against England, Australia and New Zealand; that he was racially biased against black leadership at CSA and in the choice of Mark Boucher as head coach of the national team.

The arbitrators went into detail on all three matters in a 95-page report, released by CSA on Monday, and exonerated Smith on all three counts. Costs were awarded in his favour.

David Becker, Smith's attorney, said the former captain had been the target of "a multitude of opportunistic claims and insinuations made before the SJN which were not properly tested and which were clearly false."

Becker said the "serious and defamatory" claims had been made "by a small group of individuals with an obvious agenda to tarnish his good name and have him removed as director of cricket."

Smith's contract as director of cricket expired at the end of March.

"It is a testimony to his character and leadership that he has held his head high throughout this process, focused on the job at hand and continued to play a highly significant role in assisting South African cricket," said Becker.

CSA board chairman Lawson Naidoo paid tribute to Smith.

"Now that finality on these processes has been reached, it is appropriate to recognise the extraordinary contribution that Graeme has made to South African cricket, first as the longest-serving Test captain and then as director cricket from 2019 to 2022.

"His role as the DOC has been critical in rebuilding the Protea men's team in particular and has laid a solid foundation for his successor."

Cricket

Graeme Smith / Cricket South Africa / racism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

4h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

6h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

18h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

17h | Videos
When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

17h | Videos
Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?