Smith suffers fresh attack of vertigo but hopeful of being fit for Afghanistan game

Australia star batsman Steve Smith revealed Monday that he had suffered a fresh attack of vertigo, a condition that has affected him several times in recent years.

The 34-year-old former Australia captain was hopeful of being fit to face Afghanistan in Tuesday's World Cup match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium but appeared to suffer further discomfort during net practice on Monday and was seen sitting head bowed, under a canopy, on the outfield.

"I've had a bit of vertigo stuff the last day or so, so it's just been a bit annoying," Smith told reporters shortly before the training session.

"Occasionally, I've had a few episodes, so I can tell you it's not the funniest space to be in, but yeah, I'll go out and have a hit and hopefully be OK and we'll see how we go," he added.

If Smith is given the all-clear, it would mean Australia had all 15 members of their squad available, with Mitchell Marsh having returned to India following the death of his grandfather.

Marsh's fellow allrounder Glenn Maxwell is in contention again after missing the victory over England last time out in bizarre fashion having suffered concussion as a result of falling off a golf buggy.

Five-time champions Australia still need to win one of their last two group games, against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, to secure a place in the semifinals.