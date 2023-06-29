Smith eclipses Bradman, Tendulkar with record century in 2nd Ashes Test

Steve Smith cruised past his 32nd Test century on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Thursday. He thus helped Australia set up a total of 416 batting first in the match as they look to level the series. Smith ended up being dismissed for a score of 110 off 184 balls to debutant Josh Tongue but not before taking a few records with him.

Smith is the fastest to have got to 32 Test centuries, having done so in his 174th innings in his 99th match. He has now equalled former Australia captain Steve Waugh's record for the second highest number of Test centuries by a player from the country.

Only Ricky Ponting, who scored 41 centuries in 168 Tests, is ahead of Smith now. Smith has also gone Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries by a player against a single opponent. This is his 12th century against Australia, while Tendulkar had scored 11 against the same opposition. Smith is level on that list with legendary England batter Jack Hobbs, who made as many centuries against Australia.

Only Sunil Gavaskar and Bradman are ahead of him. Gavaskar had scored 13 centuries against the West Indies while Bradman had 19 tons against England.

Smith is the fourth Australian and the first since 1938 to have his name on the Lord's honours board twice joining Warren Bardsley (1912, 1926), Bradman (1930, 1938) and Bill Brown (1934, 1938) in that list.