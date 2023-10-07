Smith backs born-again Labuschagne to deliver in World Cup

Sports

Reuters
07 October, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 03:57 pm

Related News

Smith backs born-again Labuschagne to deliver in World Cup

Labuschagne was left out of Australia's provisional squad but struck rich form in South Africa and India to force his way into the 15-member squad.

Reuters
07 October, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 03:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia's Steve Smith believes team mate Marnus Labuschagne has regained his 50-overs batting rhythm just in time for the World Cup and expects the 29-year-old to nail down his place in the top-four.

Labuschagne was left out of Australia's provisional squad but struck rich form in South Africa and India to force his way into the 15-member squad.

Coach Andrew McDonald has said the batter has returned as a different player in the ODI setup but batting mainstay Smith said he never doubted Labuschagne's class.

"I wouldn't say he's a different player. I think we all know he's a class player. He's a very good cricketer, he's got a smart cricket brain on him," Smith told reporters on Friday.

"I think for him, obviously his last 12 months prior probably weren't his best in one day cricket, and he's the first to admit that. Sometimes that happens."

Replacing Cameron Green as concussion sub, South Africa-born Labuschagne smashed 80 not out in Bloemfontein last month and followed it with 124.

The right-hander also looked in fine touch in the three-match ODI series in India scoring 39, 27, and 72 in his three outings.

"He's come back and he's taken his opportunities, got himself into the squad and now he's obviously likely to bat in the top-four throughout the World Cup," Smith said.

"I think the way he's playing at the moment, he's now confident, he's got the feel for one-day cricket and the tempo and all those kinds of things.

"Once he gets there, he's a very good player. So, not surprised."

Australia will also take heart from all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's red-hot form as they begin their bid for a sixth 50-overs World Cup title against hosts India on Sunday.

Marsh is likely to be David Warner's opening partner at least until Travis Head recovers from a fractured hand.

Smith would not speculate on the look of Australia's top order once Head is back and said he was ready to bat anywhere.

"It would be interesting. Fingers crossed, Heady can still come up. He still got a fair way to go before he is potentially fit."

"Three is my favourite position but I'd bat wherever (asked to), I suppose."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Marnus Labuschagne / Australia Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

8h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

4h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Russia does not care about their life and death?

Russia does not care about their life and death?

1h | TBS World
The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

7h | TBS Markets
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

1d | TBS World