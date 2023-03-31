SL's direct World Cup qualification hopes end in loss to NZ

Sports

Reuters
31 March, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 02:44 pm

Related News

SL's direct World Cup qualification hopes end in loss to NZ

Chasing 158 for victory in Hamilton, New Zealand overcame a wobbly start that saw them lose two wickets in the second over and got home with 103 balls to spare thanks to an unbeaten 86 by batsman Will Young and a 44 not out by Henry Nicholls.

Reuters
31 March, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 02:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third and final one-day international on Friday to win the series 2-0 and end the Asian side's chances of directly qualifying for this year's World Cup in India.

Chasing 158 for victory in Hamilton, New Zealand overcame a wobbly start that saw them lose two wickets in the second over and got home with 103 balls to spare thanks to an unbeaten 86 by batsman Will Young and a 44 not out by Henry Nicholls.

Sri Lanka chose to bat first after winning the toss but only opening batsman Pathum Nissanka (57), skipper Dasun Shanaka (31) and Chamika Karunaratne (24) made notable scores as Matt Henry, Henry Shipley and Daryl Mitchell bagged three wickets each.

India and six other teams have booked their spots in the World Cup starting in October, with the West Indies occupying the final automatic qualification place in the Super League standings. South Africa and Ireland are also in contention.

Sri Lanka will now look to earn their berth via a 10-team qualifying competition in Zimbabwe in June and July.

The 1996 world champions received five points following the abandoned second ODI rather than the 10 a win would have offered and were also docked a point for maintaining a slow over-rate during their 198-run defeat in the opener.

New Zealand also won the preceding test series 2-0 to dash Sri Lanka's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final. They next host them in three Twenty20 Internationals, with the first match in Auckland on Sunday.

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: DW

How German are the British royals?

3h | Panorama
The exterior of the Crown RS Advance is sleek and modern, with a long body, sharp lines and an aggressive front grille. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Toyota Crown RS Advance: The luxury sedan for car enthusiasts

5h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

'If local investors think the regulatory framework is uncertain, foreigners would doubly think so'

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A year on, the country's first transgender UP chairman serves people with humility

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

16h | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

19h | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

6h | TBS Stories
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

5
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend