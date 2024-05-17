Slot confirms he is taking Liverpool job next season

Sports

Reuters
17 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 09:47 pm

Related News

Slot confirms he is taking Liverpool job next season

"I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next year," Slot told a news conference, according to ESPN. Liverpool have not yet confirmed Klopp's replacement.

Reuters
17 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 09:47 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that he would take the Liverpool job next season after Juergen Klopp leaves at the end of the campaign.

"I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next year," Slot told a news conference, according to ESPN. Liverpool have not yet confirmed Klopp's replacement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Football

Arne Slot / liverpool / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

11h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

13h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

13h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

5h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

23h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

1d | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

1d | Videos