Sloppy England left to rue Leach selection at Gabba

Sports

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 05:10 pm

Related News

Sloppy England left to rue Leach selection at Gabba

Left-arm spinner Leach could not justify his selection and gave up 95 runs in his 11 overs for the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne before being taken off the attack.

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 05:10 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England were left to regret their decision to pick spinner Jack Leach ahead of seamer Stuart Broad as Australia tightened their grip on the opening Ashes test on Thursday.

The hosts had taken the upper hand after routing England for 147 and they dominated day two, which they finished on 343-7 for a burgeoning first-innings lead of 196 at the Gabba. 

Left-arm spinner Leach could not justify his selection and gave up 95 runs in his 11 overs for the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne before being taken off the attack.

The decision to drop veteran Broad to accommodate Leach had surprised many but bowling coach Jon Lewis would not say they got their bowling combination wrong.

"We felt it was the right decision at that time," he said.

"If we'd bowled to the best of our ability, we'd have put Australia under a bit more pressure than they were today."

"We're definitely not defeated yet. Expect Jack to come back strong tomorrow and show the character I know he has."

England's frontline seamers, especially Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood, bowled with lot of heart but all-rounder Ben Stokes sent down only nine overs having hurt his knee.

Playing his first competitive match since July, Stokes struggled for rhythm and over-stepped more than a dozen times even though it went undetected by the on-field umpires.

Lewis could not confirm if Stokes would bowl his full allocation of overs in the remainder of the match.

"Obviously Ben has hurt himself on the field today so didn't bowl full pace at the back end of the day," Lewis said.

"We'll assess him overnight and see how he pulls up in the morning."

Australia scored at above four-an-over and even when the England seamers created opportunities, their sloppy fielding let them down.

David Warner, who scored 94, was the beneficiary on three occasions.

Warner was on 17 when Stokes bowled him with what turned out to be a no ball. Robinson created another opportunity when Warner was on 60 but Rory Burns spilled the ball in the slip.

The batsman could also have been run out but Haseeb Hameed's hurried throw from short leg was wide off the mark.

"There were periods when Australia got on top of us and we are frustrated to have missed some opportunities," Lewis said.

Cricket

Jack Leach / Australia vs England / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

5h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

3h | Videos
Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

22h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

1d | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study