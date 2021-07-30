SLC hands one-year ban and 10 million LKR fine each to the bubble-breaking trio

Sports

Hindustan Times
30 July, 2021, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 11:42 pm

Related News

SLC hands one-year ban and 10 million LKR fine each to the bubble-breaking trio

During the England tour, all three cricketers were caught on camera on the streets of Durham which was a bio-bubble breach. As a result, the trio was sent back home midway into the tour.

Hindustan Times
30 July, 2021, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 11:42 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

The Sri Lanka cricket on Friday handed a one-year ban to the trio of Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwell for breaching the bio-secure bubble on the tour of the UK last month. The cricket board has also imposed a fine of 10 million Sri Lankan rupees on them.

During the England tour, all three cricketers were caught on camera on the streets of Durham which was a bio-bubble breach. As a result, the trio was sent back home midway into the tour.

Earlier on Thursday, a disciplinary committee headed by a retired judge had recommended two-year bans for Mendis and Gunathilaka along with an 18-month sanction for Dickwella.

However, a day later, the SLC committee decided to ban them from international cricket for one year, and six months from domestic cricket. There will also be a suspended sentence of one year which will be valid for two years provided there is another transgression from the players.

The three charges that have been brought by the SLC are: "Putting in jeopardy the safety of players by breaching Covid-19 safety guidelines, including instructions of the team management.

"Also breaking the team curfew of being in their hotel rooms by 10:30 pm and last but not the least was bringing disrepute to the country and cricket board."

The SLC executive committee has also recommended mandatory counselling under a doctor recommended by the board.

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

1d | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank