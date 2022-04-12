SL tour of Bangladesh to go ahead as scheduled despite financial crisis

As per the Future Tour Plan (FTP) of the ICC, Sri Lanka cricket team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh in May. The fixture has also been revealed. But with the current volatile situation in the island country, uncertainty is looming over the series. But Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, the CEO of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has stated that the series will take place on time.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on 8 May. But Sri Lanka is in a harrowing state right now with all the resources running out. The country is facing a massive economic crisis. It's not absolutely certain that they will play Tests when the country is in such a condition. But the BCB CEO said that the SLC is committed to take part in the series.

"As per the discussions between the two boards, they will arrive in Bangladesh on time," said Nizam Uddin Chowdhury. "The series will go ahead as scheduled. The SLC has promised us so."

Although Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh, the SLC has postponed the Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team's tour to Sri Lanka. BCB CEO stated that they will work out a new schedule for the series.

The next edition of the Asia Cup is also scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka. Nizam Uddin Chowdhury mentioned that if the SLC is unable to host the tournament, then the BCB will think about showing their interest. "As of now, the SLC is supposed to host the tournament. Let them decide. If they aren't able to host the tournament, then we'll see," he said.