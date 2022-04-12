SL tour of Bangladesh to go ahead as scheduled despite financial crisis

Sports

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 09:05 pm

Related News

SL tour of Bangladesh to go ahead as scheduled despite financial crisis

Sri Lanka are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on 8 May. But Sri Lanka is in a harrowing state right now with all the resources running out. The country is facing a massive economic crisis.

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 09:05 pm
SL tour of Bangladesh to go ahead as scheduled despite financial crisis

As per the Future Tour Plan (FTP) of the ICC, Sri Lanka cricket team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh in May. The fixture has also been revealed. But with the current volatile situation in the island country, uncertainty is looming over the series. But Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, the CEO of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has stated that the series will take place on time. 

Sri Lanka are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on 8 May. But Sri Lanka is in a harrowing state right now with all the resources running out. The country is facing a massive economic crisis. It's not absolutely certain that they will play Tests when the country is in such a condition. But the BCB CEO said that the SLC is committed to take part in the series. 

"As per the discussions between the two boards, they will arrive in Bangladesh on time," said Nizam Uddin Chowdhury. "The series will go ahead as scheduled. The SLC has promised us so."

Although Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh, the SLC has postponed the Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team's tour to Sri Lanka. BCB CEO stated that they will work out a new schedule for the series.

The next edition of the Asia Cup is also  scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka. Nizam Uddin Chowdhury mentioned that if the SLC is unable to host the tournament, then the BCB will think about showing their interest. "As of now, the SLC is supposed to host the tournament. Let them decide. If they aren't able to host the tournament, then we'll see," he said.

Cricket

Sri Lanka debt crisis / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

9h | Habitat
Tarique Afzal. Illustration: TBS

AB Bank aims to expand services to every corner of Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
By the end of this year, Osudpotro wants to provide the fastest delivery all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Osudpotro: An online pharmacy looking to be more than a drugstore

11h | Panorama
Bitcoin has its advocates, though has too short a history and too high a volatility to be considered a safe inflation hedge. Photo: Bloomberg

Know a good inflation hedge? Tell me, please

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

10m | Videos
Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

4h | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

4h | Videos
Why NATO didn’t take part in Ukraine war

Why NATO didn’t take part in Ukraine war

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance