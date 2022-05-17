SL fight back with three wickets in second session, Tamim keeps Tigers in hunt

Sports

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 02:55 pm

Related News

SL fight back with three wickets in second session, Tamim keeps Tigers in hunt

Tamim is only 19 runs away from becoming the first-ever Bangladeshi to reach five thousand runs in Test cricket.

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 02:55 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

After putting up the fourth-highest opening stand for Bangladesh in Test cricket, the Tigers somewhat lost their way in the second session of the third day. 

All three wickets were taken by Sri Lankan pacers.

Kasun Rajitha, who came in as a concussion sub for Vishwa Fernando, led the Lankan troops with a brace.

But the primary harm was done by Asitha Fernando. He dismissed Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 52 after Joy and Tamim Iqbal, who reached his hundred meanwhile, built an opening partnership of 162 runs. 

Najmul Hossain Shanto then came to the middle, played 20 odd deliveries for his 2, and was caught behind off Rajitha. Skipper Mominul Haque continued his bad run of form as he was poorly dismissed for 2. 

Tamim was then accompanied by Mushfiqur Rahim and safely played out the rest of the overs before tea. 

Tamim remained unbeaten on 133 while Mushfiq is batting on 14.

But Tamim seemed to be struggling with cramps in the unbearable heat of Chattogram. He is only 19 runs away from becoming the first-ever Bangladeshi to reach five thousand runs in Test cricket. His partner Mushfiqur Rahim is also in the same race, he is 54 runs away from the landmark. 

Cricket

BD vs SL / Tamim Iqbal / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

5h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

5h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

6h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

6h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

18h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives