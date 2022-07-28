SL cruise to 246-run victory over Pakistan in 2nd Test; series ends in 1-1 draw
Jayasuriya picked up 5-117 for his fourth five-wicket haul in only his third test match. Mendis, who took five wickets in the first innings, provided able support by picking up four.
Sri Lanka spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis snared nine wickets between them to help the hosts to a 246-run series-levelling victory against Pakistan on the fifth and final day of the second test in Galle on Thursday.
Set a record target of 508 to try and win the two-test series 2-0, Pakistan were bundled out for 261 in their second innings after resuming the day on 89-1.
Captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan, who won the opening test at the same venue by four wickets, with a resolute knock of 81.