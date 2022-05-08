SL arrive in Dhaka for Test series, Bangladesh to leave for Chattogram in the evening

The Sri Lanka Cricket team arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday for a two-match Test series which is the part of ICC World Test Championship. The plane carrying the Lankan side landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12.30 pm.

Sri Lanka, who are at the fifth position in the World Test Championship points table, will be playing this series under their newly appointed coach Chris  Silverwood. Bangladesh are number eight in the table at this moment. 

Sri Lanka brought up eight changes to their Test side, making it an almost a  new-look squad.

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kamil Mishara, spin-bowling allrounder Kamindu  Mendis, left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka and legspinner Suminda Lakshan are among eight changes to Sri Lanka's Test squad for their tour.

Returning to the Test fold alongside them are batter Oshada Fernando, allrounder Ramesh Mendis and fast bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando.

There will be no bio-bubble for this series but the players will have to go through frequent Covid-19 tests, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed. 

Though Bangladesh  are scheduled to leave Dhaka for Chattogram on Sunday, where the first  Test will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from 15 May, Sri Lanka will stay in Dhaka to play a two-day practice match at BKSP on 10-11 May. They will leave for Chattogram on 12 May. 

According to a BCB source, the members of the Bangladesh Test team will fly to Chattogram on Sunday evening. 

The second Test is at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from  23 to 27 May. 

Sri Lanka full squad: 

Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de  Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, 
Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Suminda Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama and Lasith Embuldeniya.

Bangladesh squad for first Test: 

Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, 
Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed,  Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness)

