SKY hails India's ‘fearless’ batting in South Africa T20I

Sports

Reuters
15 December, 2023, 01:45 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 01:49 am

Related News

SKY hails India's ‘fearless’ batting in South Africa T20I

After the first game of the series was washed out due to rain, India needed victory to square the series having lost by five wickets in the second game on Tuesday.

Reuters
15 December, 2023, 01:45 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 01:49 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India achieved their ambition of playing fearless cricket in their crushing 106-run victory over South Africa to share the three-match series 1-1 at The Wanderers on Thursday, captain Suryakumar Yadav said.

After the first game of the series was washed out due to rain, India needed victory to square the series having lost by five wickets in the second game on Tuesday.

Boosted by their captain's excellent 100 from 56 balls and career-best bowling figures of 5-17 from birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav, they were comfortable winners.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We wanted to play a fearless brand of cricket, to bat first, put big runs on the board and defend it," captain Yadav said at the post-match presentation.

"The boys work hard day in, day out, and I am really happy they showed their quality to level the series."

Yadav is ranked as the number one T20 batter in the world and showed why as he hit eight huge sixes in a sparkling innings to lift India out of some early trouble.

"Whatever the situation, I just go out there and enjoy myself. Whether it is my day or not. It is always good to get three figures in a T20 game but most important is the team winning," he said.

He played down an ankle injury that forced him from the field early in South Africa's paltry reply of 95 to India's total of 201 for seven in their 20 overs.

"It is not looking that bad. I can walk, so it is all good," Yadav said.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram was not daunted by India's mammoth total but felt the wicket changed character in the second innings.

"We weren't too unhappy with that 200 to be honest, we thought it was chaseable," he said. "Unfortunately we couldn't get it done tonight. The pitch did get lower and slower. When they (India) were batting it looked like they could hit it anywhere."

The teams start a three-match One-Day International series on Sunday at the same venue, before further matches in Gqeberha on Tuesday and Paarl next Thursday.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Suryakumar Yadav / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

8h | Earth
Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

10h | Features
How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

17h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

5h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

2h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

6h | TBS Stories
SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

4h | TBS SPORTS