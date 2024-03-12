Skipper Shanto plays down Bangladesh's indifferent ODI form ahead of Sri Lanka series

Sports

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 05:19 pm

Related News

Skipper Shanto plays down Bangladesh's indifferent ODI form ahead of Sri Lanka series

But newly appointed full-time captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said 2023 was a “one bad year” and is determined to turn a corner as Bangladesh gear up for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday.

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 05:19 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh were one of the worst teams in ODIs last year, losing 18 out of 29 completed matches in this format in 2023. Only Afghanistan had a worse win-loss ratio in the 50-over format but they had a higher-place finish in the World Cup.

But newly appointed full-time captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said 2023 was a "one bad year" and is determined to turn a corner as Bangladesh gear up for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday.

"We are prepared for a turnaround as a team. We did very well between 2015 and 2022, but we had one bad year. That can happen. We always face challenges at this level, so it is important that we start playing well," Shanto told reporters on Tuesday. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shakib Al Hasan has been out of international cricket since the World Cup and Shanto said they have to keep his absence in mind while planning the batting order.

"We didn't change [our line-up] much in our last series in New Zealand. Shakib bhai isn't in the team, so there will be a bit more planning. He makes life easy for all of us. We will keep his absence in mind when making the batting order. We are hopeful of having a steady batting line-up," Shanto added.

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) saw high-scoring games in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024. The conditions can be unforgiving for the bowlers at times and Shanto said adaptability is important on such wickets.

"It is important to see how the bowlers adjust to the conditions and wicket in Chattogram," he said. "It is definitely a challenge for them. Everyone has to consider the conditions in which they are bowling. We are not worried about how much a bowler is conceding individually. We want to see the bowling unit functioning well as a group."

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Najmul Hossain Shanto / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

1h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

48m | Videos
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

2h | Videos
Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

4h | Videos
Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

3h | Videos