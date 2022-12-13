Skipper Shakib in doubt for first Test due to injury

Sports

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 02:38 pm

Related News

Skipper Shakib in doubt for first Test due to injury

"We have kept Shakib under observation. He batted today, there was no discomfort. We will take a decision on that after the report comes in the afternoon," said Domingo.

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 02:38 pm
Skipper Shakib in doubt for first Test due to injury

Bangladesh lost their arguably best pace option, Taskin Ahmed, just two days before the first Test against India. And now, skipper Shakib Al Hasan is a doubt for the series opener.

Shakib played all three ODIs against India. It is not that the experienced all-rounder's availability in the first Test seems doubtful due to any new injury.

Shakib was hit on the back by a delivery from Indian pacer Umran Malik in the second ODI at Mirpur. Due to that injury, the team management of Bangladesh is worried about the captain's availability. But they will wait till the last moment. 

The first Test between Bangladesh and India is starting on December 14 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Bangladesh had practice at the venue the day before the match. Shakib also came to the field with the team. But while everyone was busy practicing, Shakib was on his way to the hospital. An ambulance went to a local hospital in Chittagong to understand the condition of the injured area. Shakib returned to the field within 30 minutes.

Shakib underwent an X-ray on his back after being hit by the ball in the second ODI, but no problems were detected. The southpaw was taken to the hospital to make sure that he can take play for the full five days in the Test and if there is any muscle problems. Initially, no sign of serious injury was found. But a clear idea will be available after the report.

After returning from the hospital, Shakib spent time at the nets after team practice.

The left-handed all-rounder batted for 20 minutes in the net without any discomfort. Although there is no discomfort, head coach Russell Domingo said that the captain will be kept under observation until this afternoon

A decision will be made regarding his game after seeing the report.

"We have kept Shakib under observation. He batted today, there was no discomfort. We will take a decision on that after the report comes in the afternoon," said Domingo.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs IND

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

4h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

5h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

4h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

17h | TBS SPORTS
Deepika as Lady Singham

Deepika as Lady Singham

18h | TBS Entertainment
Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis