Skipper Shakib in doubt for first Test due to injury

Bangladesh lost their arguably best pace option, Taskin Ahmed, just two days before the first Test against India. And now, skipper Shakib Al Hasan is a doubt for the series opener.

Shakib played all three ODIs against India. It is not that the experienced all-rounder's availability in the first Test seems doubtful due to any new injury.

Shakib was hit on the back by a delivery from Indian pacer Umran Malik in the second ODI at Mirpur. Due to that injury, the team management of Bangladesh is worried about the captain's availability. But they will wait till the last moment.

The first Test between Bangladesh and India is starting on December 14 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Bangladesh had practice at the venue the day before the match. Shakib also came to the field with the team. But while everyone was busy practicing, Shakib was on his way to the hospital. An ambulance went to a local hospital in Chittagong to understand the condition of the injured area. Shakib returned to the field within 30 minutes.

Shakib underwent an X-ray on his back after being hit by the ball in the second ODI, but no problems were detected. The southpaw was taken to the hospital to make sure that he can take play for the full five days in the Test and if there is any muscle problems. Initially, no sign of serious injury was found. But a clear idea will be available after the report.

After returning from the hospital, Shakib spent time at the nets after team practice.

The left-handed all-rounder batted for 20 minutes in the net without any discomfort. Although there is no discomfort, head coach Russell Domingo said that the captain will be kept under observation until this afternoon

A decision will be made regarding his game after seeing the report.

"We have kept Shakib under observation. He batted today, there was no discomfort. We will take a decision on that after the report comes in the afternoon," said Domingo.