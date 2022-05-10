Six members of 2022 U-19 WC squad and two leggies included as BCB announces squad for HP camp

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 27-member High Performance (HP) squad for a training camp that will be held in Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Chattogram. The camp will begin on 14 May in Cox's Bazar.

Six players who were part of the squad for the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup have been called up to the camp. The pace trio of Ashikur Zaman, Ripon Mondol and Mushfik Hasan have been included in the squad. Aich Mollah is the only batter from the 2022 batch to be called up. Rakibul Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who played in both the 2020 and 2022 editions, have also been included. Mohiuddin Tarek, the pacer who was a standby player in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, is also there.

A total of 14 fast bowlers will participate in the camp. The likes of Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, AKS Swadhin, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury who played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be part of the camp.

Amite Hasan, who amassed 575 runs at an average of 57.5 in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League (DPL), has got himself a place in the HP squad. The other batters are - Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Sabbir Hossen Shikder, Towhid Hridoy and Aich Mollah. Akbar Ali is the lone wicketkeeper in the squad.

Two legspinners in the form of Aminul Islam Biplob and Rishad Hossain have been called up. Left-arm spinner Hasan Morad has been included in the squad too.

Fitness and bowling camp will be held in Cox's Bazar from 15 May to 1 June. Then the squad will head to Sylhet for skill camp and stay there till 6 July. Finally, they will participate in skill camp and practice matches in Dhaka and Chattogram from 16 July to 9 September.

Squad:

Batters: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Sabbir Hossen Shikder, Amite Hasan, Towhid Hridoy and Aich Mollah.

Pacers: Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Sumon Khan, AKS Swadhin, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Anamul Hoque, Asaduzzaman Payel, Sohel Rana, Ashikur Zaman, Mohiuddin Tarek, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol and Mushfik Hasan

Spinners: Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Rishad Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob.

Wicketkeeper: Akbar Ali.