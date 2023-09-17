Siraj's record-breaking show hands Sri Lanka unwanted 23-year-old Asia Cup low in final vs India

5:40pm

Sri Lanka are all out for 50 runs. It is the lowest score for an ODI team in Asia Cup, surpassing Bangladesh's total of 87 against Pakistan in 2000.

Mohammed Siraj was at his brutal best under overcast conditions in Colombo, picking up six wickets in his opening spell.

This is also their second-lowest score in an ODI match after 43 against South Africa in Paarl in 2012. The total of 50 also made it to the top in the lowest ever score by a team in an ODI final, breaking India's feat of 54 against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in 2000, and lowest ODI totals against India.

5:30pm

An overthrow leading to a boundary saved Sri Lanka some blushes, but at 49/8, hope is hard to come by.

5:23pm

Sri Lanka have gone past the lowest total in ODIs - 35 - held by Zimbabwe. But their next target is 43, which is Sri Lanka's lowest total in ODIs.

5:17pm

Sri Lanka were brought down to their knees in just the first four overs of the match. Jasprit Bumrah started off with a wicket off the third ball and then Mohammed Siraj just blew the top off the opposition's batting lineup by taking four wickets in the fourth over alone. At the end of that, Sri Lanka were left reeling at 12/5 in four overs.

Although they started to put up a fight, another two wickets fell, leaving Sri Lanka at 39/7.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo.

India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs the last time the two sides met in the Super 4 stage of this tournament.

There are rains and thunderstorms expected towards the evening today in Colombo and so the final could see some delays.

A reserve day is available in case of a washout on the day of the final.

Both the teams have made a change each.

"We'll bat first. Seems like a good wicket, there will be some turn in the afternoon. Last year, we weren't able to get these crowds but this time we are really fortunate. I'm very pleased with the youngsters - Wellalage, Pathirana, Samarawickrama. It is a good team and the results are there, this is a good boost for the WC. One change for us - Theekshana out, Dushan Hemantha in," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

"Would have batted first too, looks like a dry pitch. We are confident of chasing down whatever Sri Lanka put on the board. This is a good chance to go aggressive with the ball and see what the surface has to offer," said Rohit Sharma.

"We came really close last game, anything about 240 on this surface is good. Our job today is to do well with the ball, and then see what we can do with the bat. The crowd have been brilliant, good support for both teams but probably a bit more for Sri Lanka. Hopefully, they get to witness a good final. Everyone's back after the rest in the last game, Axar is injured so Washington Sundar comes in for him," said the India captain.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

