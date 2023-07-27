Siraj rested for West Indies ODIs after injury scare

Team India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj has been released from the Indian ODI team for the three-ODI series against West Indies, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday ahead of the first match in Barbados. According to a statement from the board, Siraj complained of "sore ankle," and has been rested by the BCCI as precautionary measure.

The bowler has been touted to lead the Indian pace attack in the absence of Mohammed Shami – who has also been rested – but the decision has reportedly been taken keeping in mind the workload on the bowler. Siraj played in both Tests of the series against West Indies and also clinched a five-for in the second in Trinidad.

"Mohd. Siraj has been released from Team India's ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies," a tweet from BCCI read.

"The right-arm pacer complained of a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team."

There will be no replacement for the right arm-pacer. With the first ODI scheduled for Thursday, India now have a pace attack comprising of Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, and uncapped (in ODIs) Mukesh Kumar.

Siraj is not part of the India squad for the five-T20I series in the Windies, and the decision to rest him could well have been taken keeping in mind India's future assignments. The ODI team will take part in the Asia Cup that begins from August 30, with the side playing all of its games in Sri Lanka. The tournament will be crucial to India's preparations for the ODI World Cup in October-November, and being an integral part of the white-ball setup, Siraj's fitness remains crucial.