Siraj rested for West Indies ODIs after injury scare

Sports

Hindustan Times
27 July, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 03:27 pm

Related News

Siraj rested for West Indies ODIs after injury scare

The bowler has been touted to lead the Indian pace attack in the absence of Mohammed Shami – who has also been rested – but the decision has reportedly been taken keeping in mind the workload on the bowler. Siraj played in both Tests of the series against West Indies and also clinched a five-for in the second in Trinidad.

Hindustan Times
27 July, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 03:27 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Team India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj has been released from the Indian ODI team for the three-ODI series against West Indies, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday ahead of the first match in Barbados. According to a statement from the board, Siraj complained of "sore ankle," and has been rested by the BCCI as precautionary measure. 

The bowler has been touted to lead the Indian pace attack in the absence of Mohammed Shami – who has also been rested – but the decision has reportedly been taken keeping in mind the workload on the bowler. Siraj played in both Tests of the series against West Indies and also clinched a five-for in the second in Trinidad.

"Mohd. Siraj has been released from Team India's ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies," a tweet from BCCI read.

"The right-arm pacer complained of a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team."

There will be no replacement for the right arm-pacer. With the first ODI scheduled for Thursday, India now have a pace attack comprising of Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, and uncapped (in ODIs) Mukesh Kumar.

Siraj is not part of the India squad for the five-T20I series in the Windies, and the decision to rest him could well have been taken keeping in mind India's future assignments. The ODI team will take part in the Asia Cup that begins from August 30, with the side playing all of its games in Sri Lanka. The tournament will be crucial to India's preparations for the ODI World Cup in October-November, and being an integral part of the white-ball setup, Siraj's fitness remains crucial.

Cricket

Mohammed Siraj / India Cricket Team / West Indies Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

2h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

5h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | TBS Stories
Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

21h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

19h | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price