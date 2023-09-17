Siraj records joint-fastest five-for in ODIs to leave Sri Lanka reeling

Mohammed Siraj brought Sri Lanka down to their knees in just the first six overs of the match by picking a five-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah started off with a wicket off the third ball and then Siraj just blew the top off the opposition's batting lineup by taking four wickets in the fourth over alone.

He then came back and dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, thus completing his five-wicket haul in just his third over. He notched up the five-for in 16 balls, the joint-fastest in ODI history alongside Sri Lanka legend Chaminda Vaas.

And later completed his six-fer in the 12th over by dismissal Kusal Mendis. The right-arm pacer eventually finished with 6 for 21, the best figure by an Indian bowler in an Asia Cup (ODI) match and second-best overall after Ajantha Mendis' 6 for 13 against India in Karachi in 2008. It is also the best figures against Sri Lanka in an ODI match, surpassing Waqar Younis' 6/26 in Sharjah in 1990.

Sri Lanka were thus left reeling at 12/6 in 5.4 overs at that point.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. However, the game ended up getting delayed by 40 minutes due to rain. Despite missing practically their entire frontline bowling attack, a mix of young bowlers and experienced part-timers has made scoring against Sri Lanka a difficult task.

However, their only defeat in their last 15 ODIs has come against India, who have looked as strong as ever. Their last game ended in a defeat to Bangladesh but it was one in which most of their key players sat out. Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul have made strong returns while Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have all been purring. In this game, any chances that Sri Lanka may have seen of beating the Indian seems to have been blown away just minutes after the start of the match.