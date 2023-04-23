Singh is King - Arshdeep brilliance denies Mumbai win despite Surya, Green heroics

23 April, 2023
Chasing a target of 215 runs, MI reached 201/6 in 20 overs, despite half-centuries from Cameron Green (67) and Suryakumar Yadav (57). 

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in Match 31 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday. 

Chasing a target of 215 runs, MI reached 201/6 in 20 overs, despite half-centuries from Cameron Green (67) and Suryakumar Yadav (57). 

Arshdeep Singh was in hot form for PBKS' bowling department and took four wicktes, including two in the final over. 

A quickfire knock of 55 runs off 29 balls by Sam Curran helped PBKS reach 214/8 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Jitesh Sharma also played crucial knocks. 

Harpreet slammed 41 off 28 balls and Jitesh smacked 25 off 7 balls. For MI's bowling department, Cameron Green and Piyush Chawla took two wickets each, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff and Jofra Archer scalped a dismissal each.

Punjab Kings / Mumbai Indians / Ipl 2023

