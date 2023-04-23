Singh is King - Arshdeep brilliance denies Mumbai win despite Surya, Green heroics

Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in Match 31 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 215 runs, MI reached 201/6 in 20 overs, despite half-centuries from Cameron Green (67) and Suryakumar Yadav (57).

Arshdeep Singh was in hot form for PBKS' bowling department and took four wicktes, including two in the final over.

A quickfire knock of 55 runs off 29 balls by Sam Curran helped PBKS reach 214/8 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Jitesh Sharma also played crucial knocks.

Harpreet slammed 41 off 28 balls and Jitesh smacked 25 off 7 balls. For MI's bowling department, Cameron Green and Piyush Chawla took two wickets each, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff and Jofra Archer scalped a dismissal each.