Simon Taufel puts end to dead-ball controversy, explains why officials made the 'right decision' in IND vs PAK tie

25 October, 2022, 04:00 pm
25 October, 2022

Sharing his views on social media, former umpire Taufel revealed he was asked about one of the match-altering deliveries in which Kohli managed to sneak three runs after being bowled on a free hit. “After the exciting climax to the India v Pakistan match at the MCG last night, l've been asked by many to explain the Byes that India scored after Kohli was bowled off the free hit,” Taufel wrote.

25 October, 2022, 04:00 pm
25 October, 2022
Can a batter take runs off a free hit despite being bowled? Why Team India was given 3 byes after Virat Kohli was cleaned up off a free hit? Former Australian umpire Simon Taufel has given his verdict to settle the never-ending debate about the dead-ball controversy after India's thrilling win over Pakistan at the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday.

Kohli's majestic knock fashioned India's stunning four-wicket win over Babar Azam-led Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Sharing his views on social media, former umpire Taufel revealed he was asked about one of the match-altering deliveries in which Kohli managed to sneak three runs after being bowled on a free hit. "After the exciting climax to the India v Pakistan match at the MCG last night, l've been asked by many to explain the Byes that India scored after Kohli was bowled off the free hit," Taufel wrote.

Giving his verdict on the dead-ball controversy, the former Australian umpire shared ICC's playing condition and further explained why match umpires made the 'right decision'. "The umpire made the right decision in signalling Byes after the batters ran three following the ball hitting the stumps and rolling down to 3rd man. For a free hit, the striker cannot be out bowled and therefore the ball is NOT dead on hitting the stumps - the ball is still in play and all conditions under the Laws for Byes are satisfied," he added.

Tasked to complete India's emphatic run-chase, batting icon Kohli smoked a massive six off Mohammad Nawaz after the Pakistan bowler came up with a waist-high full toss on the fourth ball of the final over. Pakistan skipper Babar was in disbelief after umpire Rod Tucker signalled a no-ball while square leg umpire Marais Erasmus refused to indicate anything.

In a dramatic turn of events, Kohli was bowled on a free hit after Nawaz leaked 1 run by bowling a wide. After getting bowled, Kohli still managed to sneak three runs with Dinesh Karthik which sparked a huge discussion between the Pakistani players and match officials. Despite the protests, India were given three runs which eventually paved the way for the Kohli-starrer side to seal a dramatic win over Pakistan in the final-over thriller at the MCG.

Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning run for India while Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls as India registered a four-wicket win over the traditional rivals. Former Indian skipper Kohli was also named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass against Pakistan. Team India will meet the Netherlands in their second fixture of the Super 12 stage at the World Cup match on Thursday.

 

