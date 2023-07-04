Simon Taufel on Bairstow dismissal: 'Correct decision made, England just didn’t like it'

04 July, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 11:28 am

Simon Taufel on Bairstow dismissal: 'Correct decision made, England just didn't like it'

Bairstow was stumped for 10 by Australia keeper Alex Carey and although the dismissal was well within the rules, England players felt it lacked sportsmanship. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The second Ashes Test at Lord's, which Australia won by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series, witnessed a few moments, which overshadowed the intense competition the two sides produced. Instead, the "spirit of cricket" was intensely debated on social media with Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in the second innings being the most discussed topic.

Bairstow was stumped for 10 by Australia keeper Alex Carey and although the dismissal was well within the rules, England players felt it lacked sportsmanship. 

England's Ben Stokes said as a captain he wouldn't have wanted to win a Test match in such a manner, before adding he would have withdrawn the run-out appeal.

England coach Brendon McCullum also echoed similar views and said the he cannot imagine the two sides "having beer together any time soon."

While the moment is still buzzing not only among England cricket fans but also on social media, legendary umpire Simon Taufel has shared his thoughts on the subject. As per Taufel the decision by the third umpire to rule Bairstow out is absolutely correct but not liked by England, which one can arguably say was also the turning point of the match.

Speaking to ABC Sydney Mornings, Taufel noted: "Correct decision made. They (England) just didn't like it. For that ball to be considered dead after the over or even after the delivery, both sides need to disregard it is in play. Clearly, the fielding side hadn't."

If we take a look at what exactly happened, Taufel's views stand justified. Bairstow, who after ducking a short ball by Cameron Green, casually strolled to the other end while the ball was still in play. Alex Carey, who collected the ball, showed great game sense, as appreciated by many including Ravichandran Ashwin, took a hit at the stumps and knocked it, following the Aussies went for the appeal.

The moment left Bairstow stunned, who assumed the ball to be dead, and had to take the long walk back to the pavilion, which he obviously didn't like.

