Silverwood warns Sri Lanka still 'have a lot to learn'

Sports

BSS
29 July, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 09:18 pm

Related News

Silverwood warns Sri Lanka still 'have a lot to learn'

Silverwood, appointed in April to lead Sri Lanka having overseen England's Ashes humiliation in Australia, cautioned that his new side were "nowhere near a complete team yet".

BSS
29 July, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 09:18 pm
Silverwood warns Sri Lanka still &#039;have a lot to learn&#039;

Coach Chris Silverwood warned Sri Lanka that they still have "a lot to learn" and must be more ruthless despite thrashing Pakistan in the second Test in Galle.

Test revelation Prabath Jayasuriya took five wickets with his left-arm spin as the hosts thumped Pakistan by 246 runs on Thursday to level the two-match series 1-1.

Sri Lanka were a mixed bag through a month of Tests at Galle, where they also hosted top-ranked Australia and again drew the series 1-1.

Silverwood, appointed in April to lead Sri Lanka having overseen England's Ashes humiliation in Australia, cautioned that his new side were "nowhere near a complete team yet".

"We still have a lot of lessons to learn and we are developing and a work in progress," the 47-year-old Englishman said.

"We have been creating opportunities, which is good, but we need to obviously seize them."

The 30-year-old newcomer Jayasuriya was the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers, taking his fourth five-wicket haul in just his third match, and was ably supported by fellow spinner Ramesh Mendis.

But Silverwood said he wants more from all his bowlers, and not just on turning sub-continent tracks.

"Consistency within the bowling attack, I don't want it to come in from one or two places, I want it to come from all the bowlers on a consistent basis," Silverwood said.

"I want to step up pressure on opposition teams around the world, not just on turning tracks here, so the seamers will have their opportunity at some point to show that they can create pressure."

Jayasuriya, who only made his Test debut earlier this month, emerged as an unlikely hero for Sri Lanka with his ability to dry up the flow of runs and pick wickets at crucial junctures.

Silverwood admitted he did not know much about Jayasuriya until he made the team in the second Australia Test, following a Covid outbreak in the home camp.

"The biggest thing he has contributed is that control, he can create pressure on the opposition batsmen, he gets balls in good areas more often than not and he creates pressure, he creates opportunity," said Silverwood.

"You turn to him when the game is getting away from you. You can put him on and you know he can dry the runs up. He has been superb for us."

Sri Lanka next play a red-ball series in March when they travel to New Zealand for two Tests.

Cricket

Chris Silverwood / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

5h | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

11h | Food
Photo: TBS

Recreational fishing: An expensive hobby with a massive market

11h | Features
The T-2X symbol of doubling the number of tigers is still a long way to be implemented. Photo: Adnan Azad

Tigers at crisis: The dwindling population of the majestic animal

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

26m | Videos
Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

1h | Videos
Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

3h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

6
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons