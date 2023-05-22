Shubman Gill receives online abuse after GT star overshadows ton-up Kohli

Indian opener Shubman Gill was targeted by trolls after the premier batter singlehandedly guided Gujarat Titans (GT) to a famous win over Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday.

Gill, who overshadowed a ton-up Kohli with his blistering knock, sealed GT's six-wicket win over RCB which further made sure that Bangalore bow out of the playoff race.

Continuing his sublime run in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league, the GT opener played an unbeaten knock of 104 off 52 balls in the recently concluded encounter at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Though Gill earned plaudits from the entire cricket fraternity for his match-winning knock, the India opener also faced vicious online abuse after RCB's IPL exit.

Gill became the primary target as his brilliant knock ended RCB's IPL campaign during the league stage of the elite tournament.

The Kohli-starrer side has failed to lift the famous trophy in 16 editions of the T20 tournament. The Bangalore giants suffered a defeat in their final league game which confirmed Mumbai Indians' (MI) qualification into the playoff stage of the tournament.

Virat Kohli hugged and congratulated Shubman Gill.



The two centurions of the night - The King and the Prince! pic.twitter.com/acARvCvSe5— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians hammered former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final league fixture to finish ahead of RCB on the IPL 2023 points table. Five-time winners Mumbai Indians finished fourth on the IPL 2023 points table after earning 16 points from 14 matches. Kohli-starrer RCB finished sixth in the IPL 2023 standings with 14 points in 14 games. Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), former champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have all qualified for the business end of the IPL 2023.

Gill's batting masterclass also secured GT's top spot in the IPL 2023 standings. Hardik Pandya and Co. finished at the top of the table with 20 points from 14 games this season. GT opener Gill has become the second-highest run-getter in the ongoing season of the tournament. The in-form India batter can also surpass Faf Du Plessis in the Orange Cap standings. The Indian opener has smashed 680 runs while the RCB captain has scored 730 runs this season.

"I am in good form, it's about getting a start and then converting it into a big one. In the first half of the IPL, I was missing out on those big ones. I was getting a lot of 40s and 50s. Thankfully, it's all working out for me in the business end of the IPL. You need to keep playing shots in T20 cricket. You have to keep the intent and keep applying yourself, keep the belief," Gill said after the GT opener was named the Player of the Match.