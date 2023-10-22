Shubman Gill fastest to 2,000 runs in ODIs

Sports

AFP
22 October, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023

Gill achieved the milestone in 38 innings -- two better than South Africa's Amla who needed 40 visits to the crease to reach the mark -- and hand India a quick start in reply to New Zealand's 273 in Dharamsala.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India opener Shubman Gill on Sunday bettered Hashim Amla's record to become the fastest batsman to reach 2,000 runs in ODI cricket during the World Cup match against New Zealand.

Gill achieved the milestone in 38 innings -- two better than South Africa's Amla who needed 40 visits to the crease to reach the mark -- and hand India a quick start in reply to New Zealand's 273 in Dharamsala.

The 24-year-old Gill has hit six centuries and 10 half tons in 37 ODI matches for India since his debut in 2019.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Shubman Gill / India Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

