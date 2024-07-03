Shoriful third Bangladesh pacer to join Lanka Premier League

Sports

UNB
03 July, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 09:59 pm

Related News

Shoriful third Bangladesh pacer to join Lanka Premier League

His inclusion marks the third Bangladeshi pacer to participate in this year's LPL, alongside Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman (Dambulla), as well as batsman Towhid Hridoy.

UNB
03 July, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 09:59 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Left-arm Bangladeshi pace bowler Shoriful Islam has joined the Lanka Premier League (LPL) as a replacement player for Kandy Falcons, despite not being initially selected in the draft.

Shoriful was part of the Bangladesh team in the T20 World Cup that took place in the USA and the West Indies, but a finger injury sidelined him. His injury paved the way for Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Bangladesh's playing XI, and he did so well that Shorfiul did not get his place back in the team.

Shoriful, replacing Pakistani pacer Mohammad Ali, joins the Falcons who currently sit third in the standings.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His inclusion marks the third Bangladeshi pacer to participate in this year's LPL, alongside Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman (Dambulla), as well as batsman Towhid Hridoy.

While Taskin is representing Colombo Strikers, Mustafizur and Hridoy are playing for Dambulla Sixers.

Following the LPL, Shoriful will head to Canada for the Global T20 alongside Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Rishad Hossain. Shakib will also participate in the USA's Major League Cricket beforehand.

Top News / Cricket

Shoriful Islam / Lanka Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

3h | Panorama
Miraz installed this 16-inch fan in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

7h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

48m | Videos
Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

1h | Videos
China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

2h | Videos
Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

18m | Videos