Shoriful third Bangladesh pacer to join Lanka Premier League

Left-arm Bangladeshi pace bowler Shoriful Islam has joined the Lanka Premier League (LPL) as a replacement player for Kandy Falcons, despite not being initially selected in the draft.

Shoriful was part of the Bangladesh team in the T20 World Cup that took place in the USA and the West Indies, but a finger injury sidelined him. His injury paved the way for Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Bangladesh's playing XI, and he did so well that Shorfiul did not get his place back in the team.

Shoriful, replacing Pakistani pacer Mohammad Ali, joins the Falcons who currently sit third in the standings.

His inclusion marks the third Bangladeshi pacer to participate in this year's LPL, alongside Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman (Dambulla), as well as batsman Towhid Hridoy.

While Taskin is representing Colombo Strikers, Mustafizur and Hridoy are playing for Dambulla Sixers.

Following the LPL, Shoriful will head to Canada for the Global T20 alongside Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Rishad Hossain. Shakib will also participate in the USA's Major League Cricket beforehand.