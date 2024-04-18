Shoriful stars in Abahani's DPL rout of Sheikh Jamal

Sports

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 01:47 pm

Related News

Shoriful stars in Abahani's DPL rout of Sheikh Jamal

Fast bowler Shoriful Islam picked up four wickets to set up Abahani Ltd's easy 10-wicket win over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday.

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 01:47 pm
Shoriful stars in Abahani&#039;s DPL rout of Sheikh Jamal

Fast bowler Shoriful Islam picked up four wickets to set up Abahani Ltd's easy 10-wicket win over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday. 

More to follow..

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cricket

Shoriful Islam / Dhaka Premier League / Dhaka Abahani Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

2h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

5h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

21h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

1h | Videos
Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

2h | Videos
Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

16h | Videos
Ukraine suffers from lack of air defense system

Ukraine suffers from lack of air defense system

4h | Videos