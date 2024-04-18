Shoriful reveals IPL franchise Lucknow approached him but NOC was ‘too short’

Sports

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 06:35 pm

Related News

Shoriful reveals IPL franchise Lucknow approached him but NOC was ‘too short’

Mustafizur Rahman is the only player from Bangladesh plying his trade in the IPL as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) allowed him to play the tournament till 1 May.

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 06:35 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh fast bowler Shoriful Islam revealed he received a message from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants but availability issues stopped him from taking part in the tournament. 

Mustafizur Rahman is the only player from Bangladesh plying his trade in the IPL as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) allowed him to play the tournament till 1 May.

The BCB was willing to give him an NOC for the window between the Sri Lanka series and the Zimbabwe series but the Lucknow franchise wanted him for the whole season.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Lucknow [Super Giants] contacted me. But the timespan for the NOC was too short. That's why they didn't respond further," Shoriful told reporters on Thursday after leading Abahani Ltd to a massive 10-wicket win over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). Shoriful was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. 

Shoriful has the desire to take part in the lucrative T20 tournament in future. "If I stay fit and in form, I will play the IPL in future Insha Allah. I hope I will do well if I get a chance," he said.

Cricket

Shoriful Islam / Bangladesh Cricket Team / IPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

8h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

10h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

1d | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the UK's anti-tobacco laws work?

Will the UK's anti-tobacco laws work?

47m | Videos
Chelsea lead spending on agents fees

Chelsea lead spending on agents fees

1h | Videos
China's growth in the first quarter was higher than expected

China's growth in the first quarter was higher than expected

4h | Videos
India's first solar city Sanchi

India's first solar city Sanchi

5h | Videos