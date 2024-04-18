Shoriful reveals IPL franchise Lucknow approached him but NOC was ‘too short’

Bangladesh fast bowler Shoriful Islam revealed he received a message from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants but availability issues stopped him from taking part in the tournament.

Mustafizur Rahman is the only player from Bangladesh plying his trade in the IPL as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) allowed him to play the tournament till 1 May.

The BCB was willing to give him an NOC for the window between the Sri Lanka series and the Zimbabwe series but the Lucknow franchise wanted him for the whole season.

"Lucknow [Super Giants] contacted me. But the timespan for the NOC was too short. That's why they didn't respond further," Shoriful told reporters on Thursday after leading Abahani Ltd to a massive 10-wicket win over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). Shoriful was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

Shoriful has the desire to take part in the lucrative T20 tournament in future. "If I stay fit and in form, I will play the IPL in future Insha Allah. I hope I will do well if I get a chance," he said.