Shoriful, Mahedi, Mustafizur restrict New Zealand to 134-9 in first T20I

Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan shared four powerplay wickets between them to help Bangladesh restrict New Zealand to 134-9 in the first T20I in Napier. Mustafizur Rahman then backed up their good work at the death to ensure they did not concede too many runs.

Bangladesh had an exceptional start with the ball with powerplay specialist Mahedi providing first the breakthrough in the very first over of the game. The off-spinner sent back aggressive wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert for a duck.

Shoriful, partnering Mahedi, continued his good work with the new ball by snaring Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips in successive deliveries in his first over and reducing the hosts to one for three.

Mahedi then put the Black Caps in further trouble when he cleaned up New Zealand's mainstay Daryl Mitchell (14 off 15). New Zealand's score at the end of the powerplay was 36-4.

The home side's hopes rested on Mark Chapman who previously rescued them from such a situation quite a few times. But it was leg-spinner Rishad Hossain who put an end to his effort in the 10th over. Chapman made a run-a-ball 19.

Shoriful, who was superb with the new ball, came back to break the 41-run partnership between captain Mitchell Santner (23 off 22) and Jimmy Neesham. Soumya Sarkar took a good low catch.

It looked like Neesham (48 off 29) was playing on a different pitch altogether as he pumped the ball down the ground and square of the wicket with ease. But after smashing Mustafizur for a 101-meter six, he hit a low full toss straight to Afif Hossain at deep cover point.

Mustafizur (two for 15) bowled superbly at the death to deny the New Zealand lower order.