Shoriful Islam gears up for Pakistan series with eyes on Babar's wicket

Sports

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 04:18 pm

Related News

Shoriful Islam gears up for Pakistan series with eyes on Babar's wicket

Shoriful shared that dismissing Babar Azam would be a dream wicket for him

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 04:18 pm
Shoriful Islam gears up for Pakistan series with eyes on Babar&#039;s wicket

As Bangladesh prepares for their two-Test series against Pakistan, beginning on August 21, left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam shared his thoughts during a press conference in Lahore on Friday, expressing both his excitement and readiness for the challenge ahead.

Shoriful addressed the conditions at Rawalpindi, noting the pitch's reputation for favoring fast bowlers. "I've heard there's expected to be patches of grass on the pitch, though I haven't seen it myself yet. Every fast bowler likes that because it offers seam movement. So, if that's the case, it's definitely a good thing," he remarked.

Transitioning back to red-ball cricket after a stint in franchise and white-ball formats, Shoriful acknowledged the challenge of adapting. "Test cricket requires a different kind of preparation, mentally and physically. But we still have some time before the match, and I believe that by the 21st, with more practice sessions, my fitness and bowling will be well-suited for red-ball cricket," he assured.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shoriful also took a moment to express his gratitude toward the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the facilities provided and discussed the team's efforts to adjust to Lahore's intense heat. "The facilities here are top-notch, and while the weather is quite hot, we're all trying our best to acclimate as quickly as possible," he said.

When asked about facing Pakistan's star batsmen like Babar Azam and Shan Masood on their home ground, Shoriful acknowledged the challenge. "Of course, they're world-class batsmen. But we also have some strong bowlers in our team. It's tough playing against them on their home ground, but we'll give it our best to fight back and take quick wickets," he stated confidently.

In a candid moment, Shoriful shared that dismissing Babar Azam would be a dream wicket for him. "If I get Babar out, I would be extremely happy," he added with a smile.

As the press conference concluded, Shoriful reflected on the Bangladesh team's limited tours to Pakistan, emphasizing their commitment to adapting and performing well. "We haven't toured Pakistan much, but arriving early has given us a better chance to adjust. We're doing everything we can to be ready for the series," he concluded.

With Shoriful's determination and the team's focused preparation, Bangladesh looks to make a strong impact in the upcoming series against Pakistan.

Cricket

Shoriful Islam / Bangladesh vs Pakistan / Test Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

2d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

20h | Videos
India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

18h | Videos
Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

19h | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

21h | Videos