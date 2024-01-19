Shoriful fourth Bangladeshi bowler to record BPL hat-trick

Durdanto Dhaka fast bowler Shoriful Islam became the seventh Bangladeshi bowler to record a T20 hat-trick in the first match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

It was Shoriful's maiden hat-trick. The left-arm seamer snared the scalps of Comilla Victorians' Khushdil Shah, Roston Chase and Mahidul Islam.

Shoriful became just the fourth Bangladeshi bowler to take a hat-trick in the BPL.

His bowling figures read 4-0-27-3. Comilla posted 143-6 after 20 overs. Imrul Kayes made 66 off 56 while Towhid Hridoy scored 47 off 41 balls.