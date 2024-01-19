Shoriful fourth Bangladeshi bowler to record BPL hat-trick

Sports

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 04:38 pm

Related News

Shoriful fourth Bangladeshi bowler to record BPL hat-trick

It was Shoriful's maiden hat-trick. The left-arm seamer snared the scalps of Comilla Victorians’ Khushdil Shah, Roston Chase and Mahidul Islam.

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 04:38 pm
Photo: Durdanto Dhaka
Photo: Durdanto Dhaka

Durdanto Dhaka fast bowler Shoriful Islam became the seventh Bangladeshi bowler to record a T20 hat-trick in the first match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024. 

It was Shoriful's maiden hat-trick. The left-arm seamer snared the scalps of Comilla Victorians' Khushdil Shah, Roston Chase and Mahidul Islam. 

Shoriful became just the fourth Bangladeshi bowler to take a hat-trick in the BPL.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His bowling figures read 4-0-27-3. Comilla posted 143-6 after 20 overs. Imrul Kayes made 66 off 56 while Towhid Hridoy scored 47 off 41 balls. 

Cricket

Shoriful Islam / Durdanto Dhaka / Comilla Victorians / BPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

2h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

9h | Panorama
Al Capone, also known as &quot;Scarface,&quot; was an infamous American gangster and crime boss who gained notoriety during the Prohibition era as the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Photo: Collected

Why Al Capone is still the most famous mobster ever

7h | Panorama
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Sketch: TBS

Effective market management could contribute to a moderated inflation rate

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

19h | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

20h | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

3h | Videos
The biggest market of Banana

The biggest market of Banana

1h | Videos