Shoaib Akhtar believes pressure of marriage affected Virat Kohli's game

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 07:07 pm

Related News

Shoaib Akhtar believes pressure of marriage affected Virat Kohli's game

Shoaib suggested that a player, especially a captain of a team should get married only after retiring from the role

Hindustan Times
23 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 07:07 pm
Shoaib Akhtar believes pressure of marriage affected Virat Kohli&#039;s game

Former Pakistan cricketer and a legend of the game, Shoaib Akhtar feels that the pressure of marriage played a crucial role in affecting Virat Kohli's game, before admitting that had he been in Kohli's place, he wouldn't have married in the first place.

Talking to Dainik Jagran on Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy, a month after being removed from the ODI role, Akhtar said that he was never in favour of the 33-year-old as an Indian captain and that all he wanted him to do was score centuries and keep his focus on batting.

"Virat didn't leave captaincy but was forced to do so. This is not the best of times for him but he needs to prove what he is made of. Is he made of steel or iron? Virat captained for 6-7 years and I was never in favour his Captaincy, I just wanted him to keep scoring 100, 120 runs and keep the focus on his batting," said Akhtar who is presently part of the ongoing Legends League Cricket.

The veteran cricketer further added that Kohli should have concentrated on just piling runs and records for 10-12 years rather than getting married. The former Indian captain is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

"I would have not even married if I were in his place. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, these 10-12 years of cricket are different times and doesn't come again. I am not saying getting married is wrong but if you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed the time. Fans are crazy about Kohli and he has to maintain that love he has been getting for the last 20 years," he added.

When stressed on whether the pressure of marriage plays a role in affecting a player's game, Akhtar replied saying, "Absolutely, yes."

" There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a short career span of 14-15 years in which you stay at the peak for five-six years. Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle," he elaborated.

He suggested that a player, especially a captain of a team should get married only after retiring from the role.

" As a captain, you have to think a lot. I am not against marriage but I believe (one should) play while playing. There shouldn't be much pressure. Play freely, pick up your things and play fiercely. I got married when I retired from being captain. As captain, you have to face the media, the brand, all the things which come with it," he said.

Cricket

Virat Kohli / Shoaib Akhtar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

5h | Bloomberg Special
Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

7h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

8h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

32m | Videos
Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

32m | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

37m | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

4
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Estimated cost of Dhaka Subway
Infrastructure

Dhaka Subway: Traffic woes to be eased further by 2030