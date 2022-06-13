Shishu Niketon seal National School Cricket Tournament triumph

Shishu Niketon High School of Rangpur beat Meherpur Govt High School by 59 runs in the all-important final to seal the Prime Bank National School Cricket Tournament 2021-22 triumph at the Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex, Narayanganj.

Batting first, Shishu Niketon posted a patty 102 runs on the board losing all their wickets. But it proved to be too much for Meherpur High School in the end.

Shishu Niketon had a decent start with the bat, bagging 46 runs for the loss of just two wickets in 12 overs. But they lost their way soon after.

In the next eight overs, Shishu Niketon lost five more wickets for only 11 more runs. At one point they were reduced to 57 for seven.

Yasir Arafat and Tawhid Jahan then built a 23-run partnership from 69 balls to help the team put up a somewhat decent total.

Ahmed Tejan top-scored with 28 runs for Shishu Niketon while Tawhid made 24.

Offspinner Arafat Aman was the most successful bowler for Meherpur Govt School picking up four wickets for only nine runs from 10 overs. He bowled five maiden overs.

Apart from him, Sohan Abedin and Sohan Ur Rahman bagged a brace each.

Meherpur was clueless in their chase right from the word go. Shamiul Islam caused the havoc as they lost their first two wickets without scoring a single run in the very first over.

After that, it was all Sheikh Imtiaz for Shishu Niketon. The legspinner picked up a five-for giving away only 14 runs and was rightly adjudged the man of the match.

Meherpur was eventually bundled out for 43 runs.

Celebration begins

This year 350 school teams from across the country participated in the district round out of which 64 district champions and 16 teams from Dhaka Metro qualified for the divisional round. The National Round was contested by 16 teams.

The 2019-20 competition was disrupted at the completion of the district round due to the coronavirus pandemic which also prevented holding of the tournament in 2020-21.