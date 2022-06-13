Shishu Niketon seal National School Cricket Tournament triumph

Sports

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 05:50 pm

Shishu Niketon seal National School Cricket Tournament triumph

Batting first, Shishu Niketon posted a patty 102 runs on the board losing all their wickets. But it proved to be too much for Meherpur High School in the end. 

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Shishu Niketon seal National School Cricket Tournament triumph

Shishu Niketon High School of Rangpur beat Meherpur Govt High School by 59 runs in the all-important final to seal the Prime Bank National School Cricket Tournament 2021-22 triumph at the Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex, Narayanganj. 

Batting first, Shishu Niketon posted a patty 102 runs on the board losing all their wickets. But it proved to be too much for Meherpur High School in the end. 

Shishu Niketon had a decent start with the bat, bagging 46 runs for the loss of just two wickets in 12 overs. But they lost their way soon after. 

In the next eight overs, Shishu Niketon lost five more wickets for only 11 more runs. At one point they were reduced to 57 for seven.

Yasir Arafat and Tawhid Jahan then built a 23-run partnership from 69 balls to help the team put up a somewhat decent total.

Ahmed Tejan top-scored with 28 runs for Shishu Niketon while Tawhid made 24. 

Offspinner Arafat Aman was the most successful bowler for Meherpur Govt School picking up four wickets for only nine runs from 10 overs. He bowled five maiden overs. 

Apart from him, Sohan Abedin and Sohan Ur Rahman bagged a brace each. 

Meherpur was clueless in their chase right from the word go. Shamiul Islam caused the havoc as they lost their first two wickets without scoring a single run in the very first over. 

After that, it was all Sheikh Imtiaz for Shishu Niketon. The legspinner picked up a five-for giving away only 14 runs and was rightly adjudged the man of the match. 

Meherpur was eventually bundled out for 43 runs. 

Celebration begins
Celebration begins

This year 350 school teams from across the country participated in the district round out of which 64 district champions and 16 teams from Dhaka Metro qualified for the divisional round. The National Round was contested by 16 teams.

The 2019-20 competition was disrupted at the completion of the district round due to the coronavirus pandemic which also prevented holding of the tournament in 2020-21.

Cricket

Prime Bank National School Tournament / Shishu Niketon High School

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

5h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

6h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

5h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

47m | Videos
Find out how to dress in the new office

Find out how to dress in the new office

1h | Videos
South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

3h | Videos
Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?