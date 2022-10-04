Shimron Hetmyer dropped from T20 World Cup squad over missed flight to Australia

Star player Shimron Hetmyer has been dropped from the World Cup squad of the West Indies on Monday. Hetmyer's ouster was confirmed by Cricket West Indies (CWI) after the Rajasthan Royals (RR) star batter missed his 're-scheduled' flight to Australia.

As per the official release shared by Cricket West Indies on Monday, Hetmyer's re-scheduled flight to Australia was changed from Saturday (1 October) at his request. The West Indies batter had opted to re-schedule his flight to Australia due to family reasons.

At a time when flight availability has been a real challenge, a seat was made available for Hetmyer and the star player was scheduled to Guyana on Monday. However, Hetmyer informed the director of West Indies Cricket that he would not make his rearranged flight in time. Thus, Cricket West Indies has decided to drop Hetmyer from the West Indies squad for the 2022 edition of the World Cup.

Jimmy Adams, who is director of cricket for Cricket West Indies, has confirmed the inclusion of Shamarh Brooks in the World Cup squad. "This afternoon we informed the CWI Board of Directors that the Selection Panel had unanimously decided to replace Shimron Hetmyer with Shamarh Brooks in our T20 World Cup squad," Adams said in a statement.

"Whilst we changed Shimron's flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team's ability to prepare for this extremely important global event."

Brooks will fly out later this week and miss T20 International matches against Australia on Wednesday at Gold Coast and Friday at Brisbane, instead joining the squad at Melbourne.

"Shamarh has been a part of our recent T20 International squads and delivered strong performances in the latter stages of the recently concluded CPL (Caribbean Premier League)," Adams said.

The West Indies is in Group B of the T20 World Cup alongside Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe with the top two from the group stage advancing to the Super 12s.

West Indies open on October 17 against Scotland.