Shepherd the hero as West Indies claim historic series win over England

With the win, the West Indies registered their first ODI series win over England at home in 25 years.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Romario Shepherd's lower-order heroics and Matthew Forde's all-round performance helped the West Indies notch up a thrilling four-wicket win over England in the third ODI of the series in Bridgetown. 

With the win, the West Indies registered their first ODI series win over England at home in 25 years.

Shepherd, who made a decisive unbeaten 28-ball-41 with the help of three fours and as many sixes, was effective with the ball as well as he got rid of Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone.

Shepherd combined with fellow fast bowler Matthew Forde to dent England's progress with the bat. 

All of Forde's three wickets came inside the powerplay and the performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Alick Athanaze's 45 off 51 balls set up the chase at the top of the order. Keacy Carty returned to form with a fine half-century but it all came down to Shepherd and Forde who added 56 in six overs to seal the 191-run chase with 14 balls to spare. 

Part-time off-spinner Will Jacks took three wickets for 22 runs.

Earlier, England amassed a total of 206-9 in their allocated 40 overs in a rain-hit game. At one stage, the visitors were reduced to 69-5 but Ben Duckett's 71 and Livingstone's 45 helped them to a respectable total.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope was named the Player of the Series for his 192 runs in three innings. 

 

