'Shattered' Germany set sights on World Cup after Euros exit

The hosts may have bowed out of Euro 2024 at the quarterfinals on home soil, but Julian Nagelsmann has given Germany their swagger back after a difficult decade.

Germany came into Euro 2024 after two World Cup group stage exits either side of a meek last 16 loss to England.

But while Friday's extra-time loss to Spain in Stuttgart denied the hosts a chance to celebrate the retiring Toni Kroos with one of the few titles to elude him, the Germans demonstrated they can again mix it with the best.

Germany veteran Manuel Neuer wrote on social media "the dream has been shattered. It's even more bitter, because the team deserved more".

Having spoken through tears pitch side after the game, Nagelsmann sought to shift Germany's focus to the future in the post-match press conference.

"It's sad that I'll probably never be a part of a home Euros in my career again," the coach said.

"That hurts. And having to wait two years to become world champions, that hurts as well."

"You like that statement, don't you?" the coach asked reporters, "it makes your eyes pop, it's crazy.

"What else should I say after we were knocked out? Of course, we want to become world champions."

Nagelsmann's bullish statements are a far cry from those of his predecessor Hansi Flick after Germany's group stage Qatar World Cup exit.

Flick, who later became the first coach sacked in Germany history, pointed to fundamental problems and called out the country's junior system for failing to produce top players.

After convincing Kroos to return, Nagelsmann swept the broom through Germany's squad, making 11 changes with the Euros in mind.

Several new additions including Robert Andrich and Maximilian Mittelstaedt established themselves in Germany's starting XI, while the coach also found a way to properly play Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz alongside each other.

Germany won just three of 11 games in 2023. Friday's loss to Spain -- with La Roja scoring in the 119th minute -- was Germany's first defeat in 2024, after six wins and two draws.

Kroos, who retired from international football in 2021, was asked by Nagelsmann to return before Euro 2024 and only agreed to come back if he felt Germany had a true shot at winning the tournament.

The 34-year-old signed off after his last game of professional football knowing Germany were in good hands.

"It hurts, particularly in the way it happened. We were absolutely on an equal footing with Spain," said the former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid player.

"But when this initial feeling of sadness is gone, we will realise that we're again amongst the best."