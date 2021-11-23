Sharmin scores the maiden ODI hundred for Women's cricket team

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 05:09 pm

She reached the milestone in the second match of the World Cup qualifiers against the United States on Tuesday.

Sharmin Akhter Supta scored the first-ever ODI hundred for Bangladesh in women cricket as she reached the milestone in the second match of the World Cup qualifiers against the United States on Tuesday.

Playing her 26th ODI, Sharmin remained unbeaten on 130 from 141 balls as Bangladesh accumulated 322 for 5 after their allotted 50 overs. 

Bangladesh's previous highest individual innings in ODI cricket was 75 runs. Both Rumana Ahmed and Salma Khatunhad their best innings of 75 till Sharmin overtook them. 

Sharmin's previous ODI best was 74 against South Africa Women in 2007.

The experienced batter hit nine fours off 118 balls to get to her maiden ODI hundred. She hit 11 boundaries in total. 

