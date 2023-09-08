Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ODI World Cup

TBS Report
08 September, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 01:11 pm

A member of the ICC Emerging panel, Sharfuddoula has previously stood in big tournaments like the Women's World T20, Women's World Cup and the Under-19 World Cup.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat is set to become the first Bangladeshi umpire to officiate in the Cricket World Cup after being named in the 16-man umpiring panel for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

A member of the ICC Emerging panel, Sharfuddoula has previously stood in big tournaments like the Women's World T20, Women's World Cup and the Under-19 World Cup. 

Sixteen umpires will officiate the 13th edition of the tournament, including all 12 of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires and four members of the ICC Emerging Umpire Panel.

They are - Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat, Rod Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

One of the finest Bangladeshi umpires, Sharfuddoula has officiated in 13 Tests, 85 ODIs and 59 T20Is.

